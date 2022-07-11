Coming up today, Tuesday, 12 July 2022:
On the discussion agenda according to US Treasury:
- Yellen will discuss ways to further strengthen Western sanctions against Russia
- working with Japan and other trusted partners to build stronger and more resilient supply chains
An official in Japan added:
- "Currencies will be discussed as one of various issues"
- Authorities will keep close watch on currencies with a sense of urgency
- What matters most in judging any response to currencies is not their levels but the velocity of their moves
The Japanese focus is clearly on combatting the ever-weakening yen. Justin's assessment of the
- likelihood of any intervention schematics on the yen by Japan is piddling in my view.
:-D
Also on the agenda will be setting a price cap on Russian oil.