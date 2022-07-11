Coming up today, Tuesday, 12 July 2022:

On the discussion agenda according to US Treasury:

Yellen will discuss ways to further strengthen Western sanctions against Russia

working with Japan and other trusted partners to build stronger and more resilient supply chains

An official in Japan added:

"Currencies will be discussed as one of various issues"

Authorities will keep close watch on currencies with a sense of urgency

What matters most in judging any response to currencies is not their levels but the velocity of their moves

The Japanese focus is clearly on combatting the ever-weakening yen. Justin's assessment of the

likelihood of any intervention schematics on the yen by Japan is piddling in my view.

:-D

Also on the agenda will be setting a price cap on Russian oil.