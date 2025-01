Two Russian Tu-95 bombers, accompanied by a pair of fighter jets, conducted an eight-hour flight over the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan on Thursday. The operation led Japan to scramble fighter jets after the bombers entered its air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The news on this was out late Thursday, Japan time, but its getting some more attention here today.

There is a detailed report here for more:

This pic of the incursion comes via that linked article, above.