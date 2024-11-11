Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba announced a US$65 billion (10 trillion yen) plan to boost Japan’s chip and AI industries, aiming for completion by fiscal 2030.

In summary:

The plan seeks to secure Japan's chip supply chain amidst global trade tensions, with a focus on mass production of next-gen chips.

Key beneficiaries include chip foundry venture Rapidus and AI chip suppliers; Rapidus aims to produce advanced chips in Hokkaido from 2027 with partners IBM and Imec.

The initiative is expected to generate an economic impact of 160 trillion yen.

No deficit-covering bonds will be issued to finance the plan; details on funding sources remain unspecified.