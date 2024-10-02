The J.P.Morgan / S&P Global Market Global Manufacturing PMI was published overnight Tuesday, coming in at 48.8 in September.

  • Output, new orders, employment, and stocks of purchases all fell, contributing to the contraction.
  • Suppliers' delivery times were the only component making a positive contribution.
  • Manufacturing production decreased for the first time in 2024 due to reduced new business.
  • New orders and new export orders both experienced significant contractions.
  • The intermediate and investment goods sectors saw a decline in production, while consumer goods had minimal growth.

  • Regional Performance:

    • The eurozone, led by Germany, saw the sharpest production decline.
    • Output contracted further in the US, with marginal declines in Japan and stagnation in mainland China.
    • India, Brazil, Spain, and the UK showed relatively stronger growth among major economies.

  • Employment and Purchasing Activity:

    • Employment levels declined for the second month in a row, marking the largest drop since December 2023.
    • Purchasing activity and input stocks were reduced as manufacturers attempted to minimize costs.

  • Business Optimism and Price Inflation:

    • Business optimism fell to a 22-month low, with declines across all sub-industries.
    • Input costs and selling prices rose at slower rates, marking the mildest increases since March.

  • Comment from J.P.Morgan:

    • Bennett Parrish, Global Economist at J.P.Morgan, noted that the global manufacturing output PMI showed a weakening trend, with a significant drop to a nine-month low of 49.4.
jp morgan global manufacturing pmi September 2024 2