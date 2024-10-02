The J.P.Morgan / S&P Global Market Global Manufacturing PMI was published overnight Tuesday, coming in at 48.8 in September.

Output, new orders, employment, and stocks of purchases all fell, contributing to the contraction.

Suppliers' delivery times were the only component making a positive contribution.

Manufacturing production decreased for the first time in 2024 due to reduced new business.

New orders and new export orders both experienced significant contractions.

The intermediate and investment goods sectors saw a decline in production, while consumer goods had minimal growth.