The important bit from JPMorgan strategists led by Marko Kolanovic:

We retain a pro-risk view

Says remains aggressively overweight in both equities and commodities and "continue to anticipate that 2022 will be the .. end of the global pandemic"

On the Fed - says that interest rates would have to rise substantially further before they present a material headwind.

"Our view is that 2022 will be the year of a full global recovery, an end of the pandemic, and a return to normal economic and market conditions we had prior to the COVID-19 outbreak."



JPMorgan projects

strong consumer spending

the return of mobility