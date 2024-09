Two weeks ago Morgan Stanley lowered their Brent crude oil forecast to $80 / barrel. Now they've cut it even further:

now expecting an average $75 a barrel in Q4 of 2024

Citing demand headwinds:

"considerable demand weakness”

signals are of “recession-like inventory builds”

On supply:

oil market to remain tight through Q3

potential move into surplus by 2025

Brent update, a more or less sideways beginning to the week: