NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance will boost its high-readiness forces to more than 300,000 troops.

he described the plans as “the biggest overhaul of our collective defense and deterrence since the Cold War.”

We will enhance our battlegroups in the eastern part of the Alliance

will transform the NATO Response Force and increase the number of our high-readiness forces to well over 300,000

will place more weapons in the east

more pre-positioned equipment, and stockpiles of military supplies

more forward-deployed capabilities, like air defence

---

The current NATO response force compromises approximately 40,000 troops.

Eastern Europe NATO & non-NATO:

Map via this link

ps. Its looking very likely Sweden and Finland will be admitted to NATO.