NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance will boost its high-readiness forces to more than 300,000 troops.
- he described the plans as “the biggest overhaul of our collective defense and deterrence since the Cold War.”
- We will enhance our battlegroups in the eastern part of the Alliance
- will transform the NATO Response Force and increase the number of our high-readiness forces to well over 300,000
- will place more weapons in the east
- more pre-positioned equipment, and stockpiles of military supplies
- more forward-deployed capabilities, like air defence
The current NATO response force compromises approximately 40,000 troops.
Eastern Europe NATO & non-NATO:
ps. Its looking very likely Sweden and Finland will be admitted to NATO.