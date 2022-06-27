NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance will boost its high-readiness forces to more than 300,000 troops.

  • he described the plans as “the biggest overhaul of our collective defense and deterrence since the Cold War.”
  • We will enhance our battlegroups in the eastern part of the Alliance
  • will transform the NATO Response Force and increase the number of our high-readiness forces to well over 300,000
  • will place more weapons in the east
  • more pre-positioned equipment, and stockpiles of military supplies
  • more forward-deployed capabilities, like air defence

---

The current NATO response force compromises approximately 40,000 troops.

Eastern Europe NATO & non-NATO:

ps. Its looking very likely Sweden and Finland will be admitted to NATO.