Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak comments reported by Interfax news agency.

This via Reuters:

"January has not ended yet, but now (production) is at the level of December"

In December Novak had said that Russia may cut oil output by 5%-7%, or 500,000-700,000 barrels per day (bpd), in early 2023.

"We said that we have risks of a production decline, but so far we have not seen a decrease in production"

---

Oil update. Its caught a bid from the optimism over China's reopening driving up demand: