ICYMI, the report from Benzinga:

New filings from the company showed Huang sold shares over the past several trading sessions. Two separate filings from Nvidia revealed Huang exercised stock options in blocks of 29,688 shares with an exercise price of $4. Three separate transactions saw this amount of common shares exercised through options from Sept. 1 to Sept. 6.

The acquired shares were then sold in three blocks over the same time period with prices of the shares ranging from $466.13 to $497.17.

Based on the filings, Huang made proceeds of around $14 million in each of the three sale blocks, with a total of $42,828,053 from the stock sales.

Now for the less controversial part:

It’s important for investors to note that all the sales were part of 10b5-1 plans set up by Huang in March 2023. A 10b5-1 plan is a predetermined plan that can lock in items like the transaction date, exercise date and sell price before the transaction occurs.

Nerves are on edge with consecutive down days for the NASDAQ: