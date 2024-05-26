Nvidia's has cut the price of its most advanced AI chip it developed for the China market. Reuters carried the report on Friday, ICYMI, saying that
- abundant supply forcing it to be priced below a rival chip from Chinese tech giant Huawei, according to sources familiar with the matter
More:
- Huawei plans to increase shipments of its Ascend 910B chip in 2024
- Beijing tells local firms to buy Chinese chips, gives Huawei leg-up
If anyone gets a moment, could you let those scooping up NVDA know? Friday's price action ... sheesh: