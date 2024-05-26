Nvidia's has cut the price of its most advanced AI chip it developed for the China market. Reuters carried the report on Friday, ICYMI, saying that

abundant supply forcing it to be priced below a rival chip from Chinese tech giant Huawei, according to sources familiar with the matter

More:

Huawei plans to increase shipments of its Ascend 910B chip in 2024

Beijing tells local firms to buy Chinese chips, gives Huawei leg-up

***

If anyone gets a moment, could you let those scooping up NVDA know? Friday's price action ... sheesh: