A snippet overnight from Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC. Unsurprisingly says that OPEC would intervene if oil prices dropped substantially.

Also had comments on Saudi - US relations:

  • Saudi Arabia is becoming less closely aligned with the US
  • Saudis believe that the US makes lot of oil-policy requests
  • Saudis will not always be the US side
  • Saudis are prepared to front up to the consequences of disagreement with the US

I wonder how much more downside is needed for further action from OPEC to try to support the price:

