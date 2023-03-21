A snippet overnight from Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC. Unsurprisingly says that OPEC would intervene if oil prices dropped substantially.

Also had comments on Saudi - US relations:

Saudi Arabia is becoming less closely aligned with the US

Saudis believe that the US makes lot of oil-policy requests

Saudis will not always be the US side

Saudis are prepared to front up to the consequences of disagreement with the US

---

I wonder how much more downside is needed for further action from OPEC to try to support the price: