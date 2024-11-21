OPEC+ is scheduled to meet on December 1.

Reuters (out overnight) cite unnamed sources for info:

It may push back output increases when it meets on Dec. 1

due to weak global oil demand

according to three OPEC+ sources familiar with the discussions

Ministers last shelved the increase for a month when they met virtually on Nov. 3

Two other OPEC+ sources said it was too early to say what the group will decide.

If you think that OPEC+ is just Saudi Arabia and Russia you'd be off track ... but not by too much, these two are the biggies.