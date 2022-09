Overnight news on the cut, which reverses the output increase agreed to just last month:

The cut agreed to comes with Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members concerns on prices that were falling despite what appear to be quite strong fundamentals.

OPEC+ appear to be committed to propping up the oil price (which is pretty much their reason for existence). 100k /day is neither here nor there in this 100mn bbl/day market, hence the 'symbolic' in the headline.

