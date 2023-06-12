Andrew Balls, chief investment officer for fixed income at PIMCO comments Monday on the US dollar:

"There's no guarantee that we're going to be short the dollar all the time, but today, (in) positioning we have dollar underweights versus G10 and EM

"My guess is on average, we're going to have that over the next couple of years."

dollar will keep its reserve currency status

Added that some funds are overweight UK government bonds