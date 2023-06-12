Andrew Balls, chief investment officer for fixed income at PIMCO comments Monday on the US dollar:
- "There's no guarantee that we're going to be short the dollar all the time, but today, (in) positioning we have dollar underweights versus G10 and EM
- "My guess is on average, we're going to have that over the next couple of years."
- dollar will keep its reserve currency status
Added that some funds are overweight UK government bonds
- "We tend to be neutral and in some of our portfolios are a little bit overweight in the UK. It looks like there is value when we compare the UK with the U.S. or with Europe
- "(The) inflation profile is not super different across the markets."