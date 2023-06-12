Andrew Balls, chief investment officer for fixed income at PIMCO comments Monday on the US dollar:

  • "There's no guarantee that we're going to be short the dollar all the time, but today, (in) positioning we have dollar underweights versus G10 and EM
  • "My guess is on average, we're going to have that over the next couple of years."
  • dollar will keep its reserve currency status

Added that some funds are overweight UK government bonds

  • "We tend to be neutral and in some of our portfolios are a little bit overweight in the UK. It looks like there is value when we compare the UK with the U.S. or with Europe
  • "(The) inflation profile is not super different across the markets."
dxy pimco underweight usd us dollar 13 June 2023