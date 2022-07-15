The chatter was doing the rounds late on Thursday (Asia time).
- rumours that China may be preparing to reverse its unofficial ban on Australian coal imports in August or September
- Nothing has been confirmed yet
There has been a slight thawing in Australia -China relations. There have also been threats to supply - we've seen this across various energy commodities. Chinese officials are wanting to beef up fuel supplies to avoid a repeat of last year’s power disruptions. The key party congress is ahead (later in the year) and power cuts would not be a positive backdrop to Xi's efforts seeking another term.