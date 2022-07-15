The chatter was doing the rounds late on Thursday (Asia time).

rumours that China may be preparing to reverse its unofficial ban on Australian coal imports in August or September

Nothing has been confirmed yet

There has been a slight thawing in Australia -China relations. There have also been threats to supply - we've seen this across various energy commodities. Chinese officials are wanting to beef up fuel supplies to avoid a repeat of last year’s power disruptions. The key party congress is ahead (later in the year) and power cuts would not be a positive backdrop to Xi's efforts seeking another term.