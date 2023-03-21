A statement issued by Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak overnight saying that the country's current curtailed level of crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Read this Term output would be in place through June 2023.

The background to this is that in February Russia said it'd cut crude-only output by 500,000 barrels per day in March in response to western energy sanctions.

Novak says this cut target is close to being hit and will be within the coming days.

added on western price cap sanctions that Russia won’t accept any external restrictions, which create “significant risks for the energy security of the whole world”

---

Note that Russia's seaborne crude exports have been resilient, so there are questions if cuts have taken place. Domestic refinery runs have also held at levels that do not indicate output reductions.

Is Novak telling the truth?