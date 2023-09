In recent months, Russia has suffered shortages of gasoline and diesel. This has seen wholesale fuel prices spiking higher, although the flow through to retail prices has been limited due to price caps.

The military demand for the fuels has jumped, of course.

Russia is halting exports of the products ahead of the winter heating months. Russia make an exception for exports to a small group of former Soviet countries.

Russia is one of the world's biggest seaborne exporters of diesel.