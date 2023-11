News report overnight citing Russia's Interfax news agency quoting Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov.

Russia is considering lifting an export ban on some grades of gasoline

Ai 92 and Ai 95 gasoline

---

The background to this is that Russia introduced a ban on fuel exports on September 21 in response to high prices domestically along with shortages. Restrictions on exports of diesel by pipeline were eased on October 6 but the measures on gasoline exports remained in place.