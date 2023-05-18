Putin was speaking at a televised meeting of his government on Wednesday.

The recent background to his comments is that Russia said on April 2 it would extend an oil production cut of 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) - about 5% of its crude output - until the end of the year, compared with February levels.

Putin:

"We are reducing production, but nevertheless it is at the required level"

"But all our actions, including those related to voluntary production cuts, are connected precisely with the need to maintain a certain price environment on world markets, in dialogue and contact with our partners in OPEC+"

Others in OPEC+, on the contrary, have said and continue to say that the cartel is not trying to push the price up. Which is rubbish, of course.