Saudi Arabia raised prices of oil shipments into Asia and Europe for next month, April.



State-controlled Saudi Aramco increased the company’s main Arab Light grade price, to US$2.50 a barrel above the regional benchmark, 50 cents more than the level for March.

the second month in a row for an Aramco raise for Asia

Prices for US customers were left unchanged

prices for North-West Europe & the Mediterranean were raised as much as $1.30 a barrel