Saudi Aramco lowered prices for all of its oil to Asia for July 2024. This is the first price cut since February. next month, the first reduction since February

reduced its Official Selling Price (OSP) for the flagship Arab Light crude loading in July for refiners in Asia

$0.50/b reduction, which was in line with expectations

medium & heavy cut by 40 cents, extra light cut by 60 cents

On the other hand, Aramco increased premiums to Europe

to reflect the underlying weakness in Brent relative to Dubai

