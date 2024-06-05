Saudi Aramco lowered prices for all of its oil to Asia for July 2024. This is the first price cut since February. next month, the first reduction since February

  • reduced its Official Selling Price (OSP) for the flagship Arab Light crude loading in July for refiners in Asia
  • $0.50/b reduction, which was in line with expectations
  • medium & heavy cut by 40 cents, extra light cut by 60 cents

On the other hand, Aramco increased premiums to Europe

  • to reflect the underlying weakness in Brent relative to Dubai

