Both the Swiss government and the private KOF Swiss Economic Institute expect slower growth for the economy.

Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) Economic Growth Forecasts : 2023: Swiss economy projected to grow 0.9% (down from a prior forecast of 1.2%). 2024: Growth forecast revised to 1.5% (previously 1.6%). 2026: First forecast predicts 1.7% growth. All forecasts are below Switzerland's long-term average growth of 1.8%.

Factors Impacting Growth : Slower global demand, particularly from Germany and China, is weighing on exports. Domestic demand expected to drive growth in 2024.

Risks Ahead : US trade policy, including tariffs under the incoming Trump administration, adds uncertainty. Broader international economic and trade policy remains unpredictable.

KOF Swiss Economic Institute Forecast : Expects growth of 1.4% in 2025 and 1.7% in 2026. Predicts weak foreign demand until mid-2025, with gradual improvement thereafter.

