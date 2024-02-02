On Thursday we had the data for the US January S&P Global final manufacturing PMI, in at 50.7 vs 50.3 prelim.
Adam had that posted earlier.
Something that caught my eye, stick in the mud that I am, was that the inflation indicator in this report is showing significant upward pressure. From the commentary to the report:
- signs of factory costs rising on the back of supply delays, with costlier deliveries often linked to adverse weather and recent disruptions to global shipping
- These higher costs are feeding through to increased prices charged for goods by factories, which rose in January at the fastest pace since last April
- Some renewed upward pressure on consumer prices could therefore appear in the months ahead if these supply-linked inflationary trends persist
(bolding is mine)
Also ICYMI: