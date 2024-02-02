On Thursday we had the data for the US January S&P Global final manufacturing PMI, in at 50.7 vs 50.3 prelim.

Adam had that posted earlier.

Something that caught my eye, stick in the mud that I am, was that the inflation indicator in this report is showing significant upward pressure. From the commentary to the report:

signs of factory costs rising on the back of supply delays, with costlier deliveries often linked to adverse weather and recent disruptions to global shipping

These higher costs are feeding through to increased prices charged for goods by factories, which rose in January at the fastest pace since last April

Some renewed upward pressure on consumer prices could therefore appear in the months ahead if these supply-linked inflationary trends persist

(bolding is mine)

Also ICYMI: