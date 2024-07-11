ICYMI, Adam had the breaking info:

Japan intervened in the forex market - report

The new strategy appears to be to wait for help -- this time from US data -- and go with the momentum.

Going with the flow worked out well this time, its created a bit of a 'gap' now. 159-161, give or take. Recent months have shown that gaps like this hanging overhead get nibbled at. Will it be any different this time? There does seem to be a broader move into the USD, so its likely to be hard going.

Anyway, more on the intervention:

Japanese media (Mainichi) says it confirmed the intervention with an unnamed Japanese government official.

I've marked the gap - I think the kids call these FVGs now? Let me know in the comments what you think.