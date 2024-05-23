UBS raised its forecast price target for the S&P 500 to:

  • 5500 at the end of 2024
  • 5600 by June 2025
  • "Our new June 2025 target represents modest upside from current levels, but our main message is that the backdrop is constructive and investors should have a full allocation to US equities,"
  • our view on the markets has not changed materially

UBS adds that the market backdrop remains favorable with the same drivers in place:

1) solid and broadening profit growth,

2) disinflation,

3) a Fed likely pivoting to rate cuts,

4) surging investment in AI infrastructure and applications.

UBS 2 pic