UBS raised its forecast price target for the S&P 500 to:
- 5500 at the end of 2024
- 5600 by June 2025
- "Our new June 2025 target represents modest upside from current levels, but our main message is that the backdrop is constructive and investors should have a full allocation to US equities,"
- our view on the markets has not changed materially
UBS adds that the market backdrop remains favorable with the same drivers in place:
1) solid and broadening profit growth,
2) disinflation,
3) a Fed likely pivoting to rate cuts,
4) surging investment in AI infrastructure and applications.