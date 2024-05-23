UBS raised its forecast price target for the S&P 500 to:

5500 at the end of 2024

5600 by June 2025

"Our new June 2025 target represents modest upside from current levels, but our main message is that the backdrop is constructive and investors should have a full allocation to US equities,"

our view on the markets has not changed materially

UBS adds that the market backdrop remains favorable with the same drivers in place:

1) solid and broadening profit growth,

2) disinflation,

3) a Fed likely pivoting to rate cuts,

4) surging investment in AI infrastructure and applications.