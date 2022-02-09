Reuters carried the report (this from yesterday ICYMI)
- U.S. officials called for "concrete action" from China to make good on its commitment to purchase $200 billion in additional U.S. goods and services in 2020 and 2021 under the "Phase 1" trade deal signed by former President Donald Trump.
- The officials said Washington was losing patience with Beijing, which had "not shown real signs" in recent months that it would close the gap in the two-year purchase commitments that expired at the end of 2021.
The latest data, December trade figures released Tuesday underscored this shortfall.
- The U.S. Census Bureau said on Tuesday that the United States' 2021 goods trade deficit with China rose by $45 billion, or 14.5%, to $355.3 billion, the largest since a 2018 record of $418.2 billion.
Is anyone surprised by this?