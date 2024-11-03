From late Friday ICYMI - a Pentagon statement said the US will deploy B-52 bombers, fighter jets, refueling aircraft and Navy destroyers to the Middle East.

The readjustment of military assets comes as the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group prepares to leave the region.

The US provided a gratis heads up to Iran:

"Should Iran, its partners, or its proxies use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every measure necessary to defend our people"

Oil futures will open at the top of hour, some OPEC news over the weekend: