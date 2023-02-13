The Biden administration is selling more oil from the SPR due to a mandate from Congress in previous years.
- selling 26 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Says Reuters:
- U.S. Department of Energy had considered cancelling the fiscal year 2023 sale of the 26 million barrels after the Biden administration last year sold a record 180 million barrels from the reserve. But such a cancellation would have required Congress to act.
More:
- sale will likely temporarily push the reserve below its current level of about 372 million barrels, its lowest level since 1983.
- DOE said bids on the oil are due on February 28
- the oil would be delivered from April 1 to June 30
---
Earlier: