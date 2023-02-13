The Biden administration is selling more oil from the SPR due to a mandate from Congress in previous years.

selling 26 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Says Reuters:

U.S. Department of Energy had considered cancelling the fiscal year 2023 sale of the 26 million barrels after the Biden administration last year sold a record 180 million barrels from the reserve. But such a cancellation would have required Congress to act.

More:

sale will likely temporarily push the reserve below its current level of about 372 million barrels, its lowest level since 1983.

DOE said bids on the oil are due on February 28

the oil would be delivered from April 1 to June 30

---

