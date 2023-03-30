US Treasury Secretary Yellen spoke at the National Association for Business Economics 39th Annual Economic Policy Conference.

The focus of the speech was financial stability and there was nothing in it to shift around markets much at all.

Full text is here if you are interested.

----

ps. We just had data on the Fed's balance sheet update released, This has ballooned out in recent weeks due to financial stability concerns. The size of the b/s dropped on the week, $8.76tln vs. $8.78 the previous week: