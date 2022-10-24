US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke on Monday to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association's (SIFMA) annual meeting in New York.

Yellen said that the US Treasury is looking at steps to improve Treasury market functioning.

"It's not unexpected that in a world of increased volatility that liquidity should diminish somewhat or the cost of transacting might rise a little, but my assessment is that markets are well functioning, trading volumes are large, traders are not having difficulty executing trades,"

"So we're looking at the number of ways to improve resilience, make sure that intermediation is available, enhance oversight of trading venues, increase the transparency and have better data on markets,"

Info comes via Reuters, more here.