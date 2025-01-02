Today we get the second of China's monthly manufacturing PMIs, from Caixin/S&P Global, due at 0145 GMT, which is 2045 US Eastern time:

Earlier this week I posted on the difference between the official and the Caixin PMIs.

ICYMI ...

The PMIs (Purchasing Managers' Indexes) from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and Caixin/S&P Global differ primarily in survey scope, methodology, and focus. Here's a breakdown of the key differences:

1. Provider and Affiliation

  • NBS PMI:

    • Compiled by the National Bureau of Statistics of China, a government agency.
    • Seen as the official PMI, closely aligned with government policies and priorities.

  • Caixin/S&P Global PMI:

    • Compiled by Caixin Media in collaboration with S&P Global.
    • A private-sector index, often considered more market-driven.

2. Survey Scope

  • NBS PMI:

    • Focuses on large and state-owned enterprises.
    • Covers a broader range of industries, including manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors (e.g., construction and services).
    • Reflects conditions in sectors heavily influenced by government policies and infrastructure spending.

  • Caixin PMI:

    • Focuses on small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly in the private sector.
    • Captures the performance of companies that are more exposed to market-driven forces and less influenced by state interventions.

3. Sample Size and Composition

  • NBS PMI:

    • Larger sample size, with about 3,000 enterprises surveyed for the manufacturing PMI.
    • Emphasizes state-owned enterprises and larger companies, which tend to dominate traditional industries.

  • Caixin PMI:

    • Smaller sample size, surveying around 500 enterprises, with a stronger focus on export-oriented and technology-driven firms.
    • Provides insights into the private sector and its responsiveness to global economic conditions.

4. Release Dates

  • NBS PMI:

    • Released monthly, typically on the last day of the month.
    • Provides separate PMIs for manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors.

  • Caixin PMI:

    • Released a few days later, usually on the first business day of the following month.
    • Includes only the manufacturing PMI and services PMI, with no equivalent for non-manufacturing activities like construction.

5. Interpretation and Use

  • NBS PMI:

    • Reflects the overall economic landscape, especially trends in industries influenced by government policy.
    • Analysts use it to gauge the impact of fiscal and monetary policies on the broader economy.

  • Caixin PMI:

    • Viewed as a better indicator of the health of the private sector and market-driven segments of the economy.
    • Considered more sensitive to external shocks (e.g., global trade conditions).

6. Key Insights and Differences in Results

  • The NBS PMI often reflects policy-driven stability, showing less volatility because it covers sectors cushioned by government support.
  • The Caixin PMI can be more volatile, as SMEs are more sensitive to real-time changes in market demand, supply chain disruptions, and global economic shifts.

Why Both Matter:

  • NBS PMI offers a macroeconomic view of China's state-influenced economy.
  • Caixin PMI provides a microeconomic perspective of the more market-driven and globally competitive sectors.

By analyzing both, investors and policymakers can obtain a more comprehensive picture of China's economic health and its underlying dynamics.