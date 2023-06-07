US Treasury Secretary Yellen spoke in a wide-ranging interview with CNBC on Wednesday.

You can find the full transcript here.

Some of the highlights:

  • Says I see a path to bringing down inflation while maintaining strong labor market
  • Seeing some signs of easing in labor market
  • We'll continue to see economic progress over the next two years in bringing inflation down
  • Treasury continues to be able to pay all of America's bills
  • US now very focused on investing in America
  • Bringing inflation down is a top priority
  • Treasury expects cash pile to be around $425b at the end of June
  • I do think there will be issues with commercial real estate
  • Would not surprise me to see some bank consolidation
  • Supports US regulatory oversight over crypto to protect consumers, investors
  • Additional crypto regulation would be appropriate, will work with Congress to see additional legislation passed

Some cross-current in here comments on inflation, the S&P and NQ took the hawkish line (helped along by the Bank of Canada hiking rates?):

  • Tending dovish: Seeing some signs of easing in labor market
  • Tending hawkish: Bringing inflation down is a top priority
nq trend down 7 June 2023

(This chart is from our charting app, which is free and can be found at this link)