US Treasury Secretary Yellen spoke in a wide-ranging interview with CNBC on Wednesday.

You can find the full transcript here.

Some of the highlights:

Says I see a path to bringing down inflation while maintaining strong labor market

Seeing some signs of easing in labor market

We'll continue to see economic progress over the next two years in bringing inflation down

Treasury continues to be able to pay all of America's bills

US now very focused on investing in America

Bringing inflation down is a top priority

Treasury expects cash pile to be around $425b at the end of June

I do think there will be issues with commercial real estate

Would not surprise me to see some bank consolidation

Supports US regulatory oversight over crypto to protect consumers, investors

Additional crypto regulation would be appropriate, will work with Congress to see additional legislation passed

Some cross-current in here comments on inflation, the S&P and NQ took the hawkish line (helped along by the Bank of Canada hiking rates?):

Tending dovish: Seeing some signs of easing in labor market

Tending hawkish: Bringing inflation down is a top priority