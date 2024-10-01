- There are no additional threats at this time
- Many missiles were intercepted, there were some strikes
- This attack was serious and will have consequences
- We are not aware of any casualties
- We have plans. We will act at the time and place of our choosing
There are some reports saying the response will be different to the one in April. We'll have to wait and see with talk saying it will be 24-48 hours. Gaming out war is a tough game to win at for traders.
For now though, the coast appears to be clear.