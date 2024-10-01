There are no additional threats at this time

Many missiles were intercepted, there were some strikes

This attack was serious and will have consequences

We are not aware of any casualties

We have plans. We will act at the time and place of our choosing

There are some reports saying the response will be different to the one in April. We'll have to wait and see with talk saying it will be 24-48 hours. Gaming out war is a tough game to win at for traders.

For now though, the coast appears to be clear.