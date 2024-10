2024 world oil demand growth forecast seen at 860k bpd (previously 900k bpd)

China demand seen only rising by 150k bpd in 2024

2025 world oil demand growth forecast seen at 1 mil bpd (previously 950k bpd)

IEA notes that "in the absence of a major disruption, the oil market is faced with a sizeable surplus in the new year". For some context, IEA has been more grounded with their view through the year - as opposed to the overly optimistic one from OPEC, which they are now tuning down.