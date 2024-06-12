- 2024 global oil demand growth forecast lowered by 100k to 960k bpd
- 2025 global oil demand growth forecast seen at 1 mil bpd amid muted economic outlook
- Global oil demand set to peak by 2029 at 105.6 mil bpd
- By 2030, oil supply capacity will rise to nearly 114 mil bpd or 8 mil bpd above global demand
As an aside, the IEA forecasts have been largely conflicting with OPEC+ for a while now. The former remains more bearish on the oil market while the latter is taking on a more bullish outlook.