2024 global oil demand growth forecast lowered by 100k to 960k bpd

2025 global oil demand growth forecast seen at 1 mil bpd amid muted economic outlook

Global oil demand set to peak by 2029 at 105.6 mil bpd

By 2030, oil supply capacity will rise to nearly 114 mil bpd or 8 mil bpd above global demand

As an aside, the IEA forecasts have been largely conflicting with OPEC+ for a while now. The former remains more bearish on the oil market while the latter is taking on a more bullish outlook.