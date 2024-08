2024 world oil demand growth forecast unchanged at 970k bpd

2025 world oil demand growth forecast seen at 950k bpd (previously 980k bpd)

Chinese oil demand has contracted for third consecutive month

Weak growth in China now significantly dragging on global gains

OPEC+ cuts are tightening physical markets

Could see a supply deficit as US summer driving season is set to be strongest since the pandemic

The narrative is more or less the same as from OPEC+ here yesterday.