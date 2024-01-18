2024 world oil demand growth forecast raised by 180k bpd to 1.24 mil bpd

Economic outlook has improved over the last few months amid dovish pivot in central bank policy

Q4 2023 slump in oil prices to act as additional tailwind

Strong growth from non-OPEC+ producers could lead to substantial surplus if OPEC+ cuts are unwound

Barring significant disruptions to oil flows, market looks reasonably well supplied in 2024

That's now three months in a row that the IEA has revised higher its oil demand growth forecast for this year. That said, the IEA's projection is much more conservative as compared to the supposed 2.25 mil bpd forecast made by OPEC. So, there's that.