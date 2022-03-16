  • Lowers Q2 to Q4 forecast for world oil demand by 1.3 mil bpd
  • Says emergency stocks released by IEA member countries will provide a welcome buffer
  • If Iran deal is reached, exports could ramp up by around 1 mil bpd over 6 months
  • Saudi Arabia, UAE show no willingness to tap into their reserves

The drop in Russian exports and demand if offset somewhat by slowing economies, with the lockdowns in China definitely not helping with the outlook either. It is going to take a few months for the oil market to sort itself out and for traders to get a grip on the geopolitical situation, so headline risks are still going to be key during the interim.

That will consequently also make it tougher than it already is for central banks to gauge the  inflation  outlook, with elevated energy prices proving to be a massive thorn in the side.