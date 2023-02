Global oil demand set to rise by 2 mil bpd this year

China to account for roughly 900k bpd of said demand growth

World oil supply to exceed demand through 1H 2023

But supply-demand balance could quickly shift to deficit as demand recovers

IEA also adds that restrained OPEC+ production could mean a supply deficit coming as soon as the second-half of the year comes along, with the recovery in demand conditions also playing a role in that.