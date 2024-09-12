The IEA kept their forecasts for global oil demand broadly unchanged, seen at 900k bpd this year and 950k bpd for next year. That said, these numbers are way more pessimistic than other forecasters. That especially when you compare to OPEC, as seen here, even with their latest adjustments lower.

In keeping with their forecast, IEA warns that oil demand growth is "slowing sharply" and it owes much to China's economic growth slowing down. In their report, they highlighted how Chinese demand contracted for a fourth straight month and that Beijing's oil imports have fallen to the lowest in almost two years.

As such, that will continue to be a downside risk for oil prices looking into the year ahead.