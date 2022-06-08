Energy efficiency measures are critical to address current global energy crisis

If we have a harsh, long winter then we may face energy shortages

Governments need to look at ways to reduce energy demand

The transition to green energy is going to be a long and painful one and will only add to the ongoing demand-supply imbalance in the market right now. It's tough to fight against that narrative barring any form of major demand destruction i.e. a repeat of the pandemic. Oil continues to keep more resilient and is flirting with the $120 level this week:

Adam also provided some food for thought on the matter yesterday below: