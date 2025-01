Commerce Secretary nominee Lutnick:

If Canada addresses the flow of fentanyl into the US, there will be no tariffs.

There you have it, though

The USDCAD has reached new lows to 1.4432 and moves away from swing area on the topside between 1.4448 and 1.4466. On the downside the 100 and 200-hour moving averages comes in at 1.4380 and 1.4385 respectively.