Well, you definitely won't hear central bankers admitting or acknowledging it. However, you'll most certainly hear plenty of whispers or even loud conversations in the background on this.

The UK looks to be leading the stagflation charge but there are other major economies also staring down the same path. Germany and Australia are among the ones that stand out but if Trump's policies do reignite price pressures in the US, there's going to be plenty of the same scrutiny there as well.

It'll be interesting to see how central banks sidestep this particular word and how they try to pivot the conversation to something else. But considering how the economic outlook is progressing globally, this is one word that we might come to hear a lot more in 2025.

What is the buzz word that you think we'll be hearing a whole lot more in the year ahead?