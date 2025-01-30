Appears a commercial jet struck a helicopter. A mid-air collision.

Commercial Aircraft reportedly impacted a D.C. Police Helicopter. military Black Hawk helicopter

Reports are still sketchy at this stage.

Emergency services responding. All takeoffs and landings at Ronald Reagan Airport have been halted.

I'm seeing some video clips of the incident and it looks very nasty indeed.

More:

emergency services response described as massive

major rescue operation underway

FAA says American Airlines Flight 5342 collided with a Black Hawk helicopter

5342 operated by PSA Airlines for American Airlines

plane was inbound from Kansas

up to 60 Passengers are said to have been onboard the plane

FAA statement: