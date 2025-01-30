Appears a commercial jet struck a helicopter. A mid-air collision.
Commercial Aircraft reportedly impacted a
D.C. Police Helicopter. military Black Hawk helicopter
Reports are still sketchy at this stage.
Emergency services responding. All takeoffs and landings at Ronald Reagan Airport have been halted.
I'm seeing some video clips of the incident and it looks very nasty indeed.
More:
- emergency services response described as massive
- major rescue operation underway
- FAA says American Airlines Flight 5342 collided with a Black Hawk helicopter
- 5342 operated by PSA Airlines for American Airlines
- plane was inbound from Kansas
- up to 60 Passengers are said to have been onboard the plane
FAA statement:
- “A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time. PSA was operating Flight 5342 as American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas.”