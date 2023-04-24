Banking turmoil has had no impact on companies' sentiment

Industry export expectations have risen

Proportion of companies that want to raise prices has fallen again

But German economy is still lacking momentum

It's another improvement in terms of business morale in April but overall sentiment is still not suggestive of a strong growth recovery in the German or euro area economy for that matter. The better-than-expected start to the new year is a welcome development but it will take more than that to convince that economic conditions aren't headed for a modest slowdown at least - particularly in the manufacturing sector.