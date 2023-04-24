- Banking turmoil has had no impact on companies' sentiment
- Industry export expectations have risen
- Proportion of companies that want to raise prices has fallen again
- But German economy is still lacking momentum
It's another improvement in terms of business morale in April but overall sentiment is still not suggestive of a strong growth recovery in the German or euro area economy for that matter. The better-than-expected start to the new year is a welcome development but it will take more than that to convince that economic conditions aren't headed for a modest slowdown at least - particularly in the manufacturing sector.