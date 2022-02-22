Ukraine situation however remains a risk factor

Rising energy prices as a result of Ukraine crisis will be a drag on businesses

Mood in retail, manufacturing sectors have improved significantly

But supply bottlenecks continue to be a problem

That pretty much sums up the situation in Europe right now. The omicron impact is one that is short-lived and unlikely to cause another major drag on the economy but inflation and surging price pressures might. That could either come from further escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions or persistent supply-side issues - or worse, both.