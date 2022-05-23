German economy remains resilient

There is no evidence of supply bottlenecks easing

Retailers are also battling supply chain problems

80% of retailer are not receiving everything they order

The headline reeks of denial so long as inflation pressures continue to be more persistent and runs more rampant across the euro area economy. Throw in the fact that supply chain issues will also persist for a longer period and that won't do Germany's industrial sector much good in the months ahead.

Yes, we might not have clear cut evidence of a recession signal just yet. But the risks are looming large.