The emphasis in the headline should really be on the word 'slight'. Ifo notes that in its latest survey that 75.0% of companies complained about bottlenecks in April, down from 80.2% in March. Adding that:

"It would be wrong to describe the situation as completely relaxed. In addition to the war in Ukraine, China is a growing cause for concern."

The survey also shows that computer manufacturers continue to be hit the hardest by material shortages, with 91.9% of firms reporting problems. Ifo says that "there are no signs that there will be substantial relief in the coming months" on that front.