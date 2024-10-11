Info via Reuters - IKEA calls for more China stimulus as sales slip

  • IKEA urges China to deploy further economic stimulus
  • China accounted for 3.5% of Ingka Group's global sales, down from 3.6%
  • IKEA opened new Shanghai store in September, now has 39 stores in China
  • Price cuts helped boost sales
  • China unveiled aggressive monetary stimulus package two weeks ago ... IKEA executives "excited" to see impact on home furnishing market

Key quote: "We would like to encourage even more stimulation to the market because the market needs a little extra boost," - Jesper Brodin, CEO of Ingka Group

As a heads up ICYMI, China's finance ministry is to provide further stimulus plans on Saturday

ikea prices rising 04 January 2022