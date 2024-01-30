- Lowers 2025 inflation to 4.4% vs 4.6% prior
- Growth still slower than historical average of 3.8%, reflecting high interest rates and sluggish productivity growth
- IMF concerned that increased trade frictions, geo-economic fragmentation could weigh on global growth
- Sees 2024 US GDP growth of 2.1% vs 1.5% in October
- Sees German GDP growth of 0.5% vs 0.9% in October, sees 2025 German growth of 1.6% vs 2.0%
- Lifts China 2024 GDP growth to 4.6% vs 4.2% in Oct
- Sees eurozone 2024 GDP at 0.9% vs 1.2% in Oct
- Expects Fed, ECB and BOE to keep rates at current levels until H2
Europe is a perpetual disappointment.